Suspect In Custody Following Hours Long Standoff At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA - A man is in custody following an hours long standoff at an apartment complex Sunday morning, Tulsa police said.
According to authorities, officers responded at 11:50 p.m. Saturday near 71st Street and South Elwood Avenue in reference to a domestic assault.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victim in the parking lot. The victim told police that her boyfriend, Eric Fernandez hit her in the head with the butt of a rifle, knocking her out. When she woke up, she said Fernandez pointed the rifle at her and threatened to kill her.
Police said the victim was able to escape the apartment and go to a neighbors apartment to call police.
The victims injuries were consistent with her statements of being struck by a rifle, according to authorities.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the apartment. After several attempts, police made contact with Fernandez by telephone and the suspect exited the apartment and was taken into police custody around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Fernandez will be booked for PDW, domestic assault by strangulation and Kidnapping.
This is a developing story.