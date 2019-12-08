Burglary Ring Suspects Accused Of Crimes Across The State, Arrested In Tulsa
TULSA - Police arrested a team of suspected burglars after a break-in at a Best Buy, Sunday in Tulsa.
Officers said they're part of a burglary ring that stretches from Texas to the Canadian border.
Tulsa police said they're responsible for break-ins across the state, and the country.
Authorities said Aaron Davis, Dequincy Dunn and Jevonte Morgan have hit Best Buys in Oklahoma before. In August, Best Buy stores in Tulsa were burglarized. Then, last week the three targeted the Owasso Best Buy. And just a couple days ago, an Oklahoma City Best Buy was broken into.
They're allegedly responsible for about $10 million of stolen merchandise from Best Buys across the nation.
Sunday morning, the Tulsa Police Burglary Unit set up a sting at three Best Buy stores in town.
They said Aaron Davis was caught on surveillance camera breaking the glass at one of the locations.
Davis, along with the other three, went in and stole all the Apple products from the display, about $20,000 worth of merchandise.
Tulsa police caught him as he was running from the store.
Investigators went to the hotel he was staying at and found Dunn and Morgan in the room with more loot from Best Buy.
Officers said Morgan confessed to the Oklahoma City Best Buy burglary. Davis has previous felony convictions. Dunn has an outstanding warrant for his arrest and will be moved to Texas.
The three are waiting for their day in court. News On 6 is still waiting for information about the fourth suspect.