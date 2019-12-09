Tulsa Schools Hosts New Wave Of Community Meetings Over Budget Cuts
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Public Schools is holding a new round of public meetings to get the community involved in discussions about saving money.
Monday, December 9 will be the first of four community meetings this week to discuss potential plans to resolve the multi-million dollar budget deficit for next school year.
Last week, they announced a proposal to consolidate elementary schools by closing four campuses: Wright, Mark Twain, Grimes and Jones Elementary. The consolidation proposal would require 1,200 students to relocate.
The school board hasn't voted on the plan yet.
TPS has said they will announce further plans for the budget cuts sometime this month.
Related Story: Parents Concerned Over TPS Budget Causing School Closings
This week's meetings are considered phase three of what TPS is calling "Shaping Our Future," engaging the community in redesigning the budget.
Last Monday the TPS board of directors met to discuss plans to resolve the budget. Administrators have met with the budget advisory committee.
TPS has held several community meetings the past few months to discuss plans, and receive feedback.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist has told News On 6 that everything is being considered in terms of where cuts could be made to help slash the $20 million from the budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
The community meeting will be at McLain High School Monday night at 5:30.
Meetings this week:
- Monday, December 9: 5:30-7 p.m. at the McLain High School Fieldhouse
- Tuesday, December 10: 5:30-7 p.m. at the Memorial High School gymnasium
- Wednesday, December 11: 5:30-7 p.m. at the East Central School gymnasium
- Thursday, December 12: 5:30-7 p.m. at the Webster High School Allen Fieldhouse