Bridge Repair To Cause Slowdowns For Washington County Drivers
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - Work to several Green Country bridges along Highway 75 is set to begin. Crews are going to repair eight bridges in Washington County over the next several months which will cause slowdowns for drivers.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said workers will have to close some north and southbound lanes along Highway 75 for the rehab projects, so drivers will want to plan for longer drive times.
Over the next few months, ODOT says crews will repair the bridge joints and decks to the Fork Double Creek bridges, the bridges over the SK&O rail line, the North Fork Double Creek bridges and the Caney River Overflow bridges.
All of the bridges are less than 10 miles north of the Tulsa County line.
ODOT says the overall project should wrap up in early spring.