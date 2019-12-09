Sapulpa Man Jailed On Murder Charge After Assault Victim Dies
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Sapulpa man is in the Tulsa County Jail accused of murder. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department said Cody Fulmer is a suspect in the death of 23-year-old Jared Langworthy.
Deputy Justin Green said Langworthy was assaulted at a home near 6000 North Madison Thursday, December 5. He died Saturday, December 7 at a hospital.
Fulmer, 31, had been interviewed near the scene and was later brought in for questioning by TCSO and Creek County deputies. Fulmer confessed to assaulting Langworthy and was arrested for assault with intent to kill, Green said in a news release.
After Langworthy's death, an additional murder charge was added.
Authorities said both the suspect and victim were associated with the United Aryan Brotherhood.