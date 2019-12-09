With four films up for best picture, four series nominated for the top television awards and 34 total nominations, Netflix dominated the 77th Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

Noah Baumbach’s divorce portrait “Marriage Story” led all films with six nominations including best picture, drama, and acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, in nominations announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in Beverly Hills, California. “Marriage Story,” which landed on Netflix on Friday after a three-week run in theaters, also earned nods for Baumbach’s script, Laura Dern’s supporting performance and Randy Newman’s score. The only notable category it missed on was Baumbach for best director.