Oklahoma Works To Rebrand Its Image - But No New License Plates
OKLAHOMA CITY - Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is scrapping a much talked about part of his plan to rebrand Oklahoma. Over the summer Pinnell, who doubles as the State Secretary of Tourism, said he wanted to overhaul how the state markets itself.
At the time that meant new license plates, but now Pinnell is scrapping that plan.
Back in July, Pinnell announced the beginning stages of the state's new brand, moving away from Oklahoma's current slogan "Oklahoma is OK." That new slogan was expected to mean new license plates, but Pinnell said over the weekend new tags are not a part of the plan.
Pinnell didn't give a specific reason only telling the Oklahoman there had been very little talk about new plates. Oklahoma got new plates in 2016 which cost the state millions of dollars and was quite the headache for many drivers. The light blue scissortail plates were also much criticized when they were unveiled.
The lieutenant governor also dismissed rumors that a new state flag was in the works. There had been some speculation that changes to the face of the state would also mean doing away with the buffalo-skin shield.
Still, a part of the plan still is a new, more iconic slogan, updated state signs and a new logo that is meant to bind state agencies together.
New license plates could, however, still be in the works. Transportation experts suggest new license plates every five years, meaning plates could be ready for a change in 2021.
The new state brand is expected to be unveiled in January or February of 2020.