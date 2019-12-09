News
Performance Artist Eats $120,000 Banana Duct-Taped To Wall
MIAMI BEACH, Florida - A piece of art that sold last week for $120,000 won't be hanging on anyone's wall.
The piece, called Comedian, was simply a banana duct-taped to the wall of a Miami art gallery. It was created by an Italian artist and came with a certificate of authenticity.
Owners were told they could replace the banana as needed.
But on Saturday, performance artist David Datuna ate the banana in front of a room full of art lovers. The gallery says he did not "destroy" the artwork because "the banana is the idea."
The gallery reported the incident to security, but Datuna was not arrested.