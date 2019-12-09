Haskell County Deputies Arrest Men Suspected In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two men are behind bars in connection to a multi-state credit card fraud scheme, according to Haskell County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they got a call about a suspicious vehicle that had pulled into the Kinta EZ Mart around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7. The caller said the Volkswagen was pulling over abruptly with its hazard lights on.
Deputies Kevin Kirk and Dustin Lynch stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 31. They said the driver, Allijerus Parker, didn't have a driver's license. A passenger in the VW, Dearius Owens, had outstanding felony warrants in Texas, HCSO posted on its Facebook page.
HCSO said a search of vehicle turned up a loaded pistol, a credit card skimming machine, several blank credit cards, marijuana and a baggie with white powder. The deputies said one of the men admitted to a credit card fraud scheme that started in Texas and went all the way to New York.
Quinton Police assisted with the arrests, according to HCSO.