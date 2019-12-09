Steve Harvey returned to host the event, which once again came with a few hiccups. The five-time host of the pageant suffered grave humiliation at the 2015 Miss Universe competition when he announced the wrong winner. At last night's event, Harvey declared Miss Philippines as the winner of the national costume contest and gestured towards the contestant standing next to him on the stage. "This is it right here," he said, before he was promptly corrected by the surprised contestant. "It's not Philippines, it's Malaysia," the Malaysian contestant Shweta Sekhon said.