Thieves Steal Motorcycle During Toys for Tots Toy Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country family is searching for their motorcycle this evening after they said it was stolen during a charity event meant to help kids.
They said it happened during the Toys for Tots Toy Run on Sunday afternoon.
Joe Penrod and his wife Bobbie said they were riding their bike during the charity event, which raises money annually and also collects toys for children during the Christmas season.
This year’s ride ended near Guthrie Green where the Marines set up trailers to drop off toys.
The couple said they went to drop off their toy and get some food, but they returned, their bike was missing.
They called Tulsa Police who filled out a police report.
Video from News On 6, which is nearby, shows someone get on the bike, back it up and drive off after talking with some other people.
The Penrods said they do not recognize them.
On a positive note, the toy run had about 5,000 riders this year and they collected even more in donations.