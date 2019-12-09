Frates was an outfielder for Boston College's baseball team from 2004 to 2007. He started 107 games for the Eagles and remained heavily involved with the program following graduation.

Boston College retired his number, 3, during an ALS awareness game in May 2016. His father John said at the time that his son is "forever linked" to Boston College.

In June, Boston College also announced it is naming a new baseball and softball training facility the Pete Frates Center. Frates was hospitalized several times following his diagnosis.

Battling ALS proved costly for the Frates family. In order to fulfill a promise to keep Frates living at home, the Frates family faced medical bills that could reach $85,000-$95,000 per month.

To help offset those costs, a family friend spearheaded a pilot program called the Pete Frates Home Health Initiative in conjunction with the ALS Association. Pete and Julie Frates married eight months after he was diagnosed with ALS.

When she was asked why, given the struggles Pete would face, she said, "I just love him and that's that." The couple had a daughter, Lucy, who is 5 years old.

Family members said anyone who wishes to extend condolences can make a donation to the Peter Frates Family Foundation.