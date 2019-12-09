Dewey High School FFA Truck, Trailer Stolen
DEWEY, Oklahoma - Dewey police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a stolen FFA truck and trailer.
AG teacher Jimmy Epperson said he teaches his students to give back, and now he’s asking for help from the community.
Dewey Police say these are two snapshots of the suspects’ vehicle caught on video surveillance. Police believe the person driving the truck dropped off two men who stole a Silver 2005 Chevy pickup with a 2010 MillerTime utility trailer in tow.
"It’s very frustrating because the equipment that we have is furnished through fundraising and the kids and the parents put a lot of effort into that,” Epperson said.
Epperson said while the trailer and vehicle are only worth about $12,000, they are an essential tool used every single day by his FFA students.
"Haul supplies for the students and their projects run kids to the vet to pick up medicine, help kids get their feed move animals,” Epperson said.
Epperson said as an AG teacher he teaches kids about livestock and food production. He said the kids do a lot of community service and use the truck and trailer to help. In this picture his students are using the trailer to clear branches. Now the kids are out of important equipment.
"What are we going to do to replace that and how we are going to get the equipment back? We really don't have a next step yet,” Epperson said.
Epperson said he has a message for the people who took this pickup and trailer from his students.
"Just give the kids their equipment back. They worked for it, they give back to the community all the time, you shouldn't take from them,” Epperson said.
The pickup and trailer were last seen on school grounds. If you see either of them call Dewey police.