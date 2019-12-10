News
Tulsa Police Search For Robbery Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect they said robbed an area check-into-cash loan business near 51st and memorial.
Police said the suspect handed the clerk a note demanding cash. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled.
Police said this robbery is similar to other recent robberies in the area.
This suspect has also been seen recently in Glenpool and Tahlequah.
If you have information that could help police, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.