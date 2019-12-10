Owasso Police Add Extra Patrols Ahead Of Holidays
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Owasso Police Department said it's increasing patrols during the holidays, so you'll see more officers on the streets and in neighborhoods over the next few weeks.
Owasso Police said they'll have officers in shopping districts and near some of the busiest intersections keeping an eye on things.
The department is also adding extra patrols in neighborhoods to look for porch pirates.
Police said because more people are shopping online, they're also seeing thieves focus on residential areas when neighbors are asleep or at work.
Lieutenant Nick Boatman said homeowners and business owners should make sure their cameras are in working order because it can really help them track down the bad guys.
"If we can put a face to a crime, it helps immensely. Sometimes, we have a face and we don't know who it is, but when we start running it through all the different databases that we have access to, it really helps out" said Lt. Boatman.
Police said a lot of officers are working their normal beats, then coming in on their days off to do this.