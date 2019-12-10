News
Sentencing Scheduled For Man Guilty Of Murder
A man is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for shooting and killing another man outside a Tulsa convenience store.
Terry Markham was arrested last August for shooting 33-year-old Cedric Cotton in the head--killing him--outside the QuikTrip near 11th Street.
Homicide detectives said Markham was following Cotton leading up to the shooting.
Officers said Cotton and a woman were walking out of the store when Markham drove up and got into an argument with them.
Investigators said that is when Markham shot Cotton in the head before driving off.
Police found and arrested Markham the next day in Tahlequah.
He pleaded guilty in November to first degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.
He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.