President Sebastián Piñera said on Twitter that he was with his defense and interior ministers at Air Force headquarters monitoring developments. General Eduardo Mosqueira of the Fourth Air Brigade told local media that a search was underway and a ship was in the area where the plane should have been when contact was lost.

Mosqueira said the aircraft would have been about halfway to the Antarctic base when it lost contact. No emergency signals had been activated, he said.



He added that the plane, whose pilot has extensive experience, had been scheduled to return to Chile Monday night.