Death Toll Rises After Volcano Eruption In New Zealand
Authorities in New Zealand said at least six people are dead and eight others are still missing after a volcano eruption this week.
Officials say 47 people were on or near White Island during the eruption-- nine of them were from the U.S.
New Zealand's Prime Minister said "the scale of this tragedy is devastating. Police and Defense Force personnel have undertaken a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island since the eruption. However, no signs of life have been detected."
Newlyweds Matthew and Lauren Urey were honeymooning on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship; they both suffered burns in the eruption.
Yesterday, police in New Zealand announced they had opened a criminal investigation into the incident. However, they released a statement Tuesday morning though with a correction saying it's too early to confirm whether that criminal investigation will happen.