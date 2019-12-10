Oklahoma's Own 'The Daddy Diaries' Blogger Helping Make The Holidays Happier
PERKINS, Oklahoma - Best-selling Oklahoma author and creator of the popular blog and podcast, The Daddy Diaries, is working to make sure children in some of the state’s more rural communities have presents to open Christmas morning.
This is the 7th year Stoney Stamper and his family have organized The Daddy Diaries Christmas Giveaway and it’s already shaping up to be the best season yet.
The Stampers originally set a goal to raise $5,000, but they’ve already surpassed that and have upped their goal to $10,000.
Stamper says every penny goes toward those need it in the Perkins and Cushing areas, along with some east Texas communities where the Stampers lived for several years.
He said teachers, school counselors, and members of churches in the communities recommend families who could us a little extra help.
Once they select the families, the Stampers get a list, go on a shopping spree to buy the children toys and clothes, then they wrap the gifts and deliver them to the families before Christmas.
Stamper said they’ll spend about $500 on each child. He hopes to have enough money to buy for at least 20 children.
Anyone who would like to donate to The Daddy Diaries Christmas Giveaway can do so through an online fundraiser.