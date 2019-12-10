News
Man Shot By Blanchard Officer Charged In Connection With Domestic Disturbance, Assault
Tuesday, December 10th 2019, 11:41 AM CST
McClain County prosecutors filed charges against 56-year-old Robert Rains in connection with last week’s officer-involved shooting in Blanchard.
D.A. Greg Mashburn confirms Rains is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse, and harassing phone calls stemming from the Dec. 4 incident.
Blanchard police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at home near North Main Avenue and 4th Street.
When officers arrived, prosecutors said Rains came out of the home with a rifle in his hand.
An officer shot at the suspect – hitting him once.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reviewed the case and turned its findings over to the district attorney this week.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rains.