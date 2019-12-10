News
Sallisaw Teacher Accused Of Sexual Contact With 2 Students
Tuesday, December 10th 2019, 12:11 PM CST
SALLISAW, Oklahoma - Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said a Sallisaw teacher has been arrested on four sexual battery complaints. Brandy Foreman is accused of having sexual contact with at least two students at Sallisaw Central School.
Foreman is listed on the school website as an English teacher and cheerleading coach.
Investigators said they interviewed Foreman and two students and all three confirmed the allegations.
The sheriff said Foreman and the students also exchanged explicit photographs through texts and social media.
Foreman is scheduled for a court arraignment on Wednesday and has a bond set at $20,000, a news release states.