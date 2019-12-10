Flat Tire Leads To Arrest Of Bixby Man Suspected Of Arson
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Bixby man has been arrested on arson and burglary complaints following a structure fire in Wagoner County. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said Lance M. Runyon was taken into custody as he changed a flat tire at a Wagoner convenience store.
WCSO said they were called to a home in the 70400 block of South 314 Loop in the Whitehorn Cove area November 22 and found the residence fully engulfed in fire. Their investigation showed the fire was deliberately set. They also found evidence that someone tried to break into a shed on the property that didn't burn.
Neighbors told deputies they saw someone in a white vehicle with a flat tire leaving the area shortly before law enforcement arrived.
"Information discovered at the scene led deputies to identify Lance M. Runyon of Bixby as the suspect," a WCSO Facebook post states.
The post said Wagoner police officers had just arrested Runyon for public intoxication as he changed a flat tire at Speedy's 66 convenience store in Wagoner. The sheriff's office said he will also face charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
The Bixby resident was released November 27 on a $25,000 bond.