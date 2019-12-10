News
Garlic And Herb Ribeye Roast
Richard Applegate, executive chef at Montereau retirement center, shares a recipe for ribeye.
Ingredients:
12 cloves of garlic
3 sprigs of rosemary
3 sprigs of thyme
6 oz of unsalted butter
2-3 lbs trimmed prime rib
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Roast garlic in 350-degree oven for 8 minutes. Butterfly the prime rib about a 1/2 inch thick.
Crush the garlic. Mix with herbs and butter. Spread mixture over the meat, roll and tie with butcher’s twine. Season with salt and pepper.
Sear in a hot, oven-safe pan then place in an oven on 275 degrees for an hour and a half.