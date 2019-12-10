Prosecutors File 12 Charges Against Nicoma Park Police Officer Accused Of Child Sex Crimes
A Nicoma Park police officer accused of child sex crimes is facing 12 charges, the Oklahoma County district attorney's office confirmed.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation began investigating allegations of child sexual abuse at the request of Nicoma Police.
In mid-November, Sgt. Douglas Spencer was arrested on criminal complaints and accused of engaging in sex acts with two 14-year-old girls at the police station.
The case against Spencer has expanded since his arrest.
According to court records, the OSBI identified a third victim: a 10 year-old-girl.
Prosecutors allege Spencer sexually touched the child while “play wrestling,” according to court documents.
Court records indicate the crimes occurred several years apart from 2012 to 2017 and while Spencer was employed with Nicoma Park police.
At last check, he is on administrative leave.
Spencer is in the Oklahoma County jail. His bond is set at $750,000.