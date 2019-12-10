TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Green Country men entered guilty pleas to child sex crimes in federal court. Their arrests were part of Operation Independence Day, a sting operation targeting child predators.

Carnell Lovette Matthews, a Tulsa resident, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Matthews admitted he used his smart phone to persuade a minor to send him sexually explicit photographs. He also tried to persuade the victim to meet him to have sex.

The 43-year-old man is set to be sentenced March 10, 2020.

Jason Ray Smith of Sapulpa pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. In a plea agreement, the 40-year-old man admitted he used a social media app to communicate with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl with the intent of meeting her for sexual activity.

He was actually speaking to an undercover officer.

Smith will be sentenced March 5th.

“There is no more righteous cause than protecting our children from sex predators. Investigators and prosecutors are ever vigilant and act with urgency to bring these predators to justice,” Shores said in a news release.