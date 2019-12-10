Tulsa, Sapulpa Men Plead Guilty To Child Sex Crimes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Green Country men entered guilty pleas to child sex crimes in federal court. Their arrests were part of Operation Independence Day, a sting operation targeting child predators.
Carnell Lovette Matthews, a Tulsa resident, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Matthews admitted he used his smart phone to persuade a minor to send him sexually explicit photographs. He also tried to persuade the victim to meet him to have sex.
The 43-year-old man is set to be sentenced March 10, 2020.
Jason Ray Smith of Sapulpa pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. In a plea agreement, the 40-year-old man admitted he used a social media app to communicate with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl with the intent of meeting her for sexual activity.
He was actually speaking to an undercover officer.
Smith will be sentenced March 5th.