News
Man Killed In Pittsburg County Crash
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Stigler man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsburg County Monday night. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on the Indian Nations Turnpike near mile marker 47.
Troopers said Wesley Bumpers and Winter Wolfe were in a pickup that was northbound on the turnpike when it hit the center median then went off the road to right, hitting several trees. Bumpers, 40, was killed.
Wolfe, a 29-year-old Stigler woman, was taken to the hospital where she is said to be stable with multiple injuries.
Troopers said neither person in the pickup was wearing a seatbelt, and the wreck is under investigation. The collision report said there was an odor of alcohol at the scene.