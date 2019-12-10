Parents: 5-Year-Old Daughter Was Sexually Assaulted By Another Student At Ponca City School; Multiple Cases Reported
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - Parents of a 5-year-old girl said their daughter was sexually assaulted by another student at Ponca City Schools. There are now four reported cases of inappropriate touching in the past week.
The four cases all involve young students that attend at least two different schools. The police department said they are looking into all the cases to make sure everyone is safe and have notified DHS.
Lacy and Jeff (we are withholding their last name to protect their daughter) said they got a call last Tuesday from Garfield Elementary where their daughter goes to school.
“My daughter pulled down her pants and panties and there was a boy, that’s all they said to me,” said Lacy.
Jeff went to the school and the administration building, but he said he didn't find out what happened until his daughter told him the boy touched her private area.
“They didn’t tell me they withheld information from us,” said Jeff.
Lacy and Jeff believe after they went public on social media, that prompted other parents to report cases as well.
The school district has sent out three different notices of inappropriate touching both at Garfield and Washington Pre-Kindergarten Center.
Jeff and Lacy have also contacted an attorney who said she's also heard from six other parents in the district.
“We have concerns that the district does not have a proper Title 9 process in place,” said Rachel Bussett, the couple’s attorney.
Ponca City Schools is already facing a Title 9 federal lawsuit for another case.
In order to receive Title 9 money, schools have to have a plan in place to deal with sexual harassment.
Jeff and Lacy said at this point, their main concern is their daughter.
“She is having a really hard time with it. She’s cried several times and she isn’t what she used to be.”
A district spokesperson told News 9 they feel the school took appropriate action.