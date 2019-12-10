News
Quapaw Nation Helps Fight Hunger In Green Country
Tuesday, December 10th 2019, 5:30 PM CST
Updated:
MIAMI, Oklahoma - The Quapaw Nation is helping fight hunger in Green Country. The tribe is teaming up with Downstream Casino Resort to distribute 25 tons of canned food to 14 food banks and food pantries in northeast Oklahoma.
An annual food study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas are some of the most food insecure states in the entire country.
They will donate food this week to the Quapaw Nation Food Bank, Christian HELP Center in Grove and the Salvation Army in Miami.