Bartlesville Police Use New Device To Track Speeding Areas
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville police have starting using a new device that will help keep drivers safe.
"It will track how many vehicles pass that sign, how many are within compliance on the speed, it'll show them that are actual out of compliance and those that are actual violators,” said Cpt. Kevin Ickleberry, Bartlesville police.
If you're driving somewhere in the Bartlesville area, chances are you may pass right by the "TraffiCloud.”
The new device sits on top of a steel pole and is about the size of a laptop. If you drive past it, it may show you how fast you're going, or in stealth mode you may not even see it.
"It also shows us where the violators are coming through. What time they are coming through," said Ickleberry.
The goal of the "TraffiCloud" is to help police figure out which areas they need to target to reduce crashes and remind people to slow down.
While the device records every vehicle that drives by, only people who drive 5 to 8 miles-per-hour over the limit are considered to be speeding.
Right now, the device is on Georgetown Drive just east of Silverlake Road and the data it produces is vast.
According to the "TraffiCloud," from December 5th to December 9th, about 2800 vehicles drove past by the device and only 13 of those drove over the posted 25 mile-per-hour speed limit. The average speed recorded was about 22 miles-per-hour.
"I think it’s good to have. It lets us know when we need to have some law enforcement patrol the areas and slow down some of the traffic," said Bartlesville resident William McDonald.
While Bartlesville Police hope to get more of these signs in the future, they say the most important thing is "to make the children and our traffic people who use the roadways safer.”
Officers plan to move the device around town periodically. The Police Department got the device through an Oklahoma highway safety grant.