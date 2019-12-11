While spotlighting cinematic achievements of the past, the Registry also protects our nation's film heritage by requiring preservation copies of each title be stored at the Library. Because of the fragility of motion picture film, about 70 percent of films from the early years of cinema are lost – damaged, deteriorated, destroyed by fire, or neglected by the studios that created them.

"With the support of Congress, the studios and other archives, we are ensuring that the nation's cinematic history will be around for generations to come," said Hayden.

Selected titles from the National Film Registry are freely available online at the National Screening Room on the Library's website.

Want to nominate a movie to the National Film Registry? Visit the Library of Congress' nomination page here.

Films Selected for the 2019 National Film Registry (in alphabetical order):



