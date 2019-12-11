Extras Needed For Movie Being Filmed In Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A new movie being filmed in Guthrie is asking for extras Wednesday morning.
The film is called 1,000 Little Cuts and needs extras for three different scenes.
Those interested in being an extra for the first scene at the 89er Bowl should arrive at the bowling alley by 7:30 a.m. near North Division Street and West Noble Avenue.
People interested in being an extra for scenes at the Pollard Theatre or Pollard Inn should arrive at those locations by 2 p.m.
Officials said the wardrobe is fall attire, and extras should bring two to three change options so there are multiple looks to choose from.
Movie officials said that when picking wardrobe options, extras should think about what they'd wear on a casual date. Examples given were button downs, flannels, t-shirts, jeans, jackets, nice shoes, boots. They also encourage people to wear layers to help portray the season.
Extras should not wear logos, graphics that contain trademarked things, like super heroes, television characters or bands. People are also asked to refrain from wearing tight plaids, stripes or busy patterns.