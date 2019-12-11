Day 2: FBI, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Continue Search For Possible 2013 Homicide Victim
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - FBI agents and Rogers County deputies will be resuming their search for a body in a pond near Oologah connected to a possible 2013 homicide.
FBI agents searched a pond from sunup to sundown Tuesday.
When investigators served the warrant Tuesday morning, one of the two people of interest in this case was home, and he is being questioned.
This comes after Sheriff Scott Walton said they received a tip from the Norman Police Department about two men shooting and killing a man in 2013, then dumping the victims body into the pond.
Walton said a family member of the person being questioned owns this property.
There are 18 FBI agents here from around the country helping with the search who brought in special dive and evidence recovery equipment.
Right now, investigators aren't releasing any names of anyone involved.
Sheriff Scott Walton said they will be out here again Thursday, for a third day of searching, if need be.