Tulsa's Gathering Place Kicking Off Winter Wonderland Events
It’s going to look a lot like Christmas at Gathering Place next week! Winter Wonderland presented by American Airlines will fill the park with holiday cheer starting on December 18.
There will be thousands of twinkling lights, festive foods and drinks, carolers, a holiday train, and nightly entertainment.
Santa will be making an appearance each night through December 24 and keep an eye out for Gathering Place characters, the Coca-Cola polar bears, and the Snow King and Queen throughout the event.
All activities are free and open to the public. The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m. December 18 through January 1.
For more information, including a list of scheduled performances, click here.