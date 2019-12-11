Colder air will be surging southward Saturday evening into Sunday as this upper wave nears allowing for some light rain to snow showers across part of northern OK and southern Kansas. At this hour, regarding our immediate area, most data suggest any wintry amounts would be light and mostly across extreme northern OK and points northward into Kansas with a mix or light showers southward into eastern OK. The EURO model continues to be the model producing a significant swath of snow along the Stateline into Kansas but seems overdone. This model is about 100 miles further south compared to the solutions offered by the GFS model suite for the Sunday evening period but has been the more consistent model for this system. Both the Canadian and German models bring snow across mostly southern Kansas with some minor impacts across far northern OK. Our forecast continues to favor a blend of data, with a slight mention for showers and light snow showers Sunday, and more so Sunday evening into Monday morning for the metro northward. Colder air will surge southward during this process and become more noticeable Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday and into the upper 30s or lower 40s Monday. Relatively warmer air will still be possible across southern OK during this period before cooling down Monday night into Tuesday. As stated earlier, changes are likely to the forecast are more than likely going to occur, so please check back daily for updates.