News
1 In Custody, 1 Dead After Chase Ends In Rogers County
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 6:30 AM CST
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is in custody and another person drowned after a chase ended near Claremore.
Officials said Claremore Police and Rogers County deputies were involved in the pursuit.
Officials said the two people in the vehicle ran off after the crash; however, the driver was arrested.
Officials said that they heard yelling from a creek as they searched for the second suspect, and the person was struggling in the water before going missing.
Police have confirmed the second suspect has drowned.
This is a developing story....