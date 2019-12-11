ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is in custody and another person drowned after a chase ended near Claremore. 

Officials said Claremore Police and Rogers County deputies were involved in the pursuit. 

Officials said the two people in the vehicle ran off after the crash; however, the driver was arrested.

Officials said that they heard yelling from a creek as they searched for the second suspect, and the person was struggling in the water before going missing.

Police have confirmed the second suspect has drowned. 

This is a developing story....