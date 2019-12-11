News
1 In Custody After Chase Ends In Rogers County
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 6:30 AM CST
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is in custody after a chase ended near Claremore.
Officials said Claremore Police and Rogers County deputies were involved in the pursuit.
Officials said the two people in the vehicle ran off after the crash; however, the driver was arrested.
Officials said that they heard yelling from a creek as they searched for the second suspect, and the person was struggling in the water before going missing.
The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for that second suspect.
This is a developing story....