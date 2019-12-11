11 Sentenced In Adair County Meth Trafficking Ring
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Eleven people have been sentenced for running a drug ring operation in Adair County. Waylon Lee Williams, Chassidy Burke, Jesse Catron, Evonnie Simmons, Josh Simmons, Amber Kirk, Carl Cushing, Megan Watkins, Kris Hall, Sharon Davis, and Donnie Burke were each sentenced for drug conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester.
The stiffest sentences went to Cushing, Williams and Hall. A 12th person, Brianna Smith, was acquitted of drug conspiracy.
Williams and Burke had also been indicted in February with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Law enforcement representatives say they knowingly possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
The sentences were the result of a long investigation into what authorities said was a large drug trafficking ring that operated in Adair County. Most of the convicted are from Stilwell.
Several agencies participated in the investigation including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Marshals Service, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Adair and Tulsa County Sheriff's Offices, Stilwell, Broken Arrow and Tulsa Police Departments and the District 27 District Attorney's Drug Task Force.
"Their dedication to this investigation and prosecution for the benefit of rural Oklahoma was inspiring," Kuester said in a news release.
"We cannot lose sight of the fact that every year hundreds of Oklahoman’s die as a result of methamphetamine overdose. Drug trafficking organizations profit while communities deal with tragic outcomes caused by addiction."