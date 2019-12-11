Security Guard Helps Capture Tulsa Theft Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - A motel security guard helped stop a man suspected of stealing from an auto parts store, according to Tulsa Police. Police said a guard working security at a nearby motel saw a suspicious car at the O'Reilly Auto Parts near Admiral and Sheridan and blocked it in Wednesday morning.
A couple of minutes later, the guard said he saw Tyson Petty run out of the store with merchandise and O'Reilly employees in pursuit. Petty jumped in his car and then drove toward the guard, Tulsa Police said.
Police said the guard jumped on the hood of Petty's car, pulled out his gun and shot through the front windshield of Petty's car, hitting the center console. Petty stopped the car, threw down his gun and ran, TPD said.
The guard captured Petty and held him until police arrived. Police said Tyson Petty was booked on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and shoplifting.