Thousands of Oklahomans go through our cold winters without a warm coat. Please help by donating new or gently used coats to Trav’s Coats for Kids this week at Bob Mills in Tulsa. All donations will be matched by the Bob Mills family. We also hope you'll plan to join us on December 13 starting at 10 a.m. for a special coat collection event with Travis Meyer and the News On 6 weather team.