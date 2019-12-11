News
Thanks To Everybody Who Donated To Coat Drive At Bob Mills
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 4:55 PM CST
Updated:
Editor's Note: Our donation drive happened the weekend of Dec. 13-15. Thank you to all of you who came by with your donations!! And thank you to Bob Mills for sponsoring this event and matching the donations.
Thousands of Oklahomans go through our cold winters without a warm coat. Please help by donating new or gently used coats to Trav’s Coats for Kids this week at Bob Mills in Tulsa.
All donations will be matched by the Bob Mills family.
We also hope you'll plan to join us on December 13 starting at 10 a.m. for a special coat collection event with Travis Meyer and the News On 6 weather team.
Bob Mills is located at 71st and Garnett - hope to see you soon!