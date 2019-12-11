Rogers County Homicide Victim Search To Shift To Land Excavation
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is shifting its focus in the search for a possible 2013 homicide victim.
Major Coy Jenkins said the Rogers County District 2 Commissioner will have heavy digging equipment brought to someone’s property north of Oologah Thursday morning to search for any remains.
This is after the FBI Dive Team searched two ponds for possible clues the past two days.
The investigation stems from a tip Norman Police got about two men shooting and killing a man in 2013, then dumping the victim’s body into a pond.
“We have an obligation to provide closure to the family of what appears to be a victim,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the divers found some things in the water but said he can’t elaborate on what those are right now.
“The things that we have found are things that are still being reviewed by the medical examiner’s office, by our forensic team of investigators, and may or may not be connected with this crime,” Jenkins said.
The sheriff’s office has two persons of interest right now and Jenkins said there’s still a lot of work ahead.
“We’re doing a lot of interviews. So there are persons of interest that we’re talking with and trying to determine other information,” Jenkins said.
The names of the two persons of interest, and the possible victim, have not been released.
No arrests have been made.