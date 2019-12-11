Bristow Company Cleaning Up After Equipment Leaks Oil-Like Fluid Into Nearby Creek
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - A Bristow tire recycling facility is working with the Department of Environmental Quality after oil was found leaking into a nearby creek.
Oklahoma Tire Recyclers said the leak happened when a piece of equipment failed, which caused hydrocarbon fluids to leak near the property.
The city of Bristow first learned about the leak about two weeks ago. That's when city inspector Brent Criner went out to see it for himself.
"When I came out here you could tell that there was oil all in the creek bed and you could see the sheen on the water, and like I said there were numerous tires scattered up and down it," Criner said.
Oklahoma Tire Recyclers said it shut off the piece of equipment causing the leak while it was repaired. The company said they are working with an environmental company called Clean Harbors to clean up the fluid.
That's expected to take about two weeks.
The company said the DEQ approved its cleanup plan. The DEQ told News On 6, at this point, it doesn't expect the company to face any fines.