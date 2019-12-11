News
2 Southeast Oklahoma Teachers Accused Of Abuse
Police arrested two southeast Oklahoma school teachers in separate abuse cases.
In Coal County, Sheila Ray is accused of dragging a five-year-old down a hallway and hitting the girl with a ping pong paddle after the girl refused to wash her hands.
Ray is currently on administrative leave from her role as a teacher's aid at the Cottonwood school district, which is just outside Coalgate.
In Rattan in Pushmataha County, a softball coach is accused of sexual battery against one of his players.
Prosecutors say Jeffrey Watts held a player back in a weight room and inappropriately touched her.