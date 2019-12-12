Day 3: Search Continues In Rogers County For 2013 Homicide Victim
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County investigators continue their search Thursday morning for remains connected to a 2013 homicide, and said they'll focus on a piece of land north of Oologah.
The sheriffs office said it got another warrant signed, and they'll start excavation Thursday morning.
They are looking for remains tied to a 2013 homicide, after investigators said they got a tip from Norman Police about two men fatally shooting someone, then dumping the victim's body into a pond.
Investigators said two cadaver dogs found a few areas Wednesday that investigators found concerning.
Major Coy Jenkins said there is not a lot of information that can be released at this point about the homicide but the department is being very methodical as they investigate.
"It's extremely important to bring a case, particularly a cold case, to fruition. We have an obligation to provide closure to the family of what appears to be a victim" said Jenkins.
The sheriff's office said they recovered a few items yesterday, and the medical examiner is reviewing those things to see if they're connected to the crime; however, the sheriff's office couldn't specify what the items were.