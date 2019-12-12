Police: Tulsa Theft Suspect Arrested, Believed To Be Linked To Multiple Thefts
Tulsa Police said a man suspected of stealing from an auto parts store is the same suspect who's been robbing several check-into-cash businesses.
Related Story: Security Guard Helps Capture Tulsa Theft Suspect
Police arrested Justus Murphy Wednesday morning after they said a security guard saw him stealing from an auto parts store. The guard noticed a suspicious car at the O'Reilly Auto Parts near Admiral and Sheridan and blocked it from escaping.
The guard said he saw Murphy run out of the store minutes later carrying merchandise. He said Murphy jumped in his car and drove toward him. The guard then pulled out his gun and shot at Murphy, who got out and ran before the guard caught and held him until police arrived.
When police arrested Murphy Wednesday morning, he told them his name was Tyson Petty. He was originally booked into jail under that name but police learned it was fake.
They believe Murphy is the same man wanted for robbing several check-into-cash businesses in the area, with the most recent being the store on 51st Street and Memorial.
As of Thursday, Murphy is in jail on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, and shoplifting.