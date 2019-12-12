Dollar General Opening DGX Store In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dollar General is planning a soft launch within the next week for its new concept store in the Meridia building near 6th & Boston in downtown Tulsa.
The new store, called DGX, will sell items like fresh produce, pet supplies, snacks, paper products, cleaning supplies, home décor, and electronics, according to an email from Dollar General. Once opened, the 3,900 square foot store will operate seven days a week.
In addition to the soft launch this week, Dollar General is also planning an official grand opening for DGX on January 11th, 2020.
DGX is Dollar General's smaller-box retail store that offers a product selection specifically tailored to vertical-living customers. Dollar General opened its first DGX store in Nashville, TN in November 2016.