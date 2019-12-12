Mannford High School Students Raise Thousands of Dollars For 'Santa Project'
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Students with Mannford’s National Honor Society are helping make some Christmas wishes come true this holiday season.
The students spent a week raising money for their Santa Project to angels from the town's angel tree.
The students went door-to-door in the community and raised almost $9,000, which is $3,000 more than their goal.
“It makes me feel great that we have a community that really wants to pour out and actually give back to the people that really need it most,” said Mannford High School Senior, Austin Floyd.
On Wednesday, the students went shopping in Tulsa and filled up their carts with toys, clothes and candy for children in the Mannford area.
Because of the generosity of so many, the students were able to buy gifts for 120 children.
“It is very emotional and it's also really exciting and the fact that we're the ones getting to shop for them,” said Braylen Davenport. “It's definitely a blessing to have this experience and to be able to learn from it and be able to pass it on to our kids and future students, too.”
Students wrapped all the gift when they got back to school. Then, they delivered them to American Heritage Bank, which organized Mannford's Angel Tree Project.