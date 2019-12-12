Judiciary Committee Debates Impeachment Articles Ahead Of Vote
Latest updates on Thursday's hearing
- The House Judiciary Committee will consider amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
- The committee will then vote on each article separately, starting with abuse of power and followed by obstruction of Congress.
The House Judiciary Committee is meeting to consider amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the last step before full House votes on each article.
The committee met Wednesday night in a session that lasted well into the night, and resumed work Thursday morning.
The nine-page resolution containing the articles of impeachment will be read into the record, after which members can offer and debate amendments. The committee will then vote on the resolution later in the day, the last step before the articles go before the full House.
Democrats don't plan to offer any amendments on Thursday, aside from one addressing a procedural matter. Republicans are expected to offer several of their own.
?Read the Trump articles of impeachment
9:00 a.m.: The hearing is getting underway with the clerk reading the articles of impeachment into the record. Article I is for abuse of power, and Article II is for obstruction of Congress.
How Thursday's hearing will play out
7:15 a.m.: Once the amendment phase starts, any member can offer an amendment if it's relevant to the bill. That member gets to speak for five minutes in support, and another member can speak for five minutes in opposition. At this point, any member of the committee may move to "strike the last word," which allows them five minutes to weigh in on the amendment at hand. In theory, this means there could be more than three hours of debate on every amendment offered, but that appears unlikely.
After debate, amendments will receive either a voice or roll call vote -- likely the latter -- where the committee clerk will read each name and allow the member to vote yea or nay. Those votes are in addition to any other procedural motions -- "points of order" -- that Republicans raise, which could also receive roll call votes. -- Rebecca Kaplan
Full House impeachment vote likely next week
6:30 a.m.: Leaving a meeting in her office on Wednesday, Pelosi and two of her chairmen, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, confirmed the House will vote on each article of impeachment separately, meaning there will be one vote on Article I, abuse of power, and a second vote on Article II, obstruction of Congress.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who controls the floor schedule, said they are still working on which day the vote will take place. -- Kimberly Brown and Lauren Peller
What happened at Wednesday's hearing
5:45 a.m.: At Wednesday's hearing, many Democrats used personal anecdotes to defend the value of following and defending the rule of law. Republicans expressed outrage at the process and alleged that the proceedings have been based off hearsay. They also continued to criticize House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and argued he should testify before the committees. -- Victoria Albert
First published on December 12, 2019 / 5:01 AM
© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.