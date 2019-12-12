U.K. Voters Head To Polls For 3rd General Election
Millions of voters are heading to the polls across the United Kingdom for the country's third general election in less than five years on Thursday.
Some are calling this vote the most pivotal for the country in years as voters are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is facing off against the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn.
Today's election will either pave the way for Brexit under a Johnson-led government, or move Britain toward another vote that could ultimately reverse the decision to leave the EU under Corbyn.
Most results won't be confirmed until early Friday morning, and the results from tight races could be delayed until much later.
If British voters deliver a mixed result, the U.K. could remain in gridlock past the January 31st Brexit deadline.