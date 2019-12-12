New Surveillance Video Of New Jersey Shooting Released
Surveillance video of the moment when two attackers opened fire at a Kosher market in Jersey City has been released.
The Jersey City Mayor said the shooting was a hate crime against Jews, but police said they haven't established a motive for the attack.
The new surveillance video, of the suspects, showed them parking a U-Haul van, getting out with rifles, and entering the grocery store--firing.
Three people inside were killed, including the owner, an employee, and a customer.
The suspects were also killed during the shootout. They've been identified as 47-year-old David Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham.
Authorities believe the two were a couple, and their attack was aimed at the Jewish community.
Minutes before pulling up to the store, the suspects shot and killed Detective Joseph Seals at a cemetery a mile away. He leaves behind a wife and five children.